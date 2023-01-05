St. Martin's Island: Keya forest being destroyed, authorities turn a deaf ear

Keya plant (Pandanus tectorius) works as bulwark in the time of natural calamities for Saint Martin’s Island. The coral island was surrounded by around 20 kilometers of Keya forest even five years ago.

Local representatives and environmentalists said the Keya forest has now been reduced to only 8 kilometers. They fear about the future of the remaining portion of the forest.

The only reason behind this deforestation is construction of hotels-resorts and other installations. Keya forest is being incinerated or cut due to construction, resulting in destruction of sand dunes in the beach.

The fallout of this destruction has already become evident. The residents of the island said tidal surges are destroying trees and habitats of the island in the last two years more than anytime else in the past.

Environmentalists and experts blame the negligence of the local administration and the department of environment (DoE) for such destruction of Keya forest.

Locals said they protested against the destruction of Keya forest, but that did not bring about any fruition. The ‘influential people’ continue to construct infrastructures in the island by ‘managing’ DoE officials and local administration, they alleged.