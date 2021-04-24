Serum has no right to halt vaccine supply as payment made in advance: Papon

The Serum Institute of India has no right to halt the supply of vaccines of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as Bangladesh has paid in advance for the vaccines, said Beximco Pharmaceuticals managing director Nazmul Hassan alias Papon on Saturday.

He was speaking to newsmen after taking the second dose of the vaccine of the highly infectious disease at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital.

Nazmul said money has been paid in advance for 15 million doses of the vaccine. So far, seven million doses have been received. The Serum Institute is yet to deliver another eight million doses of the vaccine. The government should speak up strongly for the vaccine.