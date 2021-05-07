Serum vaccine: Contract has non-liability clause

The agreement states that Bangladesh will purchase 30 million (3 crore) vaccines at a cost of USD 120 million (USD 12 crore), that is, Tk 10.20 billion (Tk 1,020 crore). That means each vaccine costs 4 dollars. However, if Serum Institute supplies the vaccine to the Indian government at a lower price, then the price will be lowered for Bangladesh too. In keeping with the contract, Bangladesh paid USD 60 million (USD 6 crore) before the vaccines arrived.

Beximco is receiving 1 dollar per dose of the vaccine from the government for distribution. That means Beximco will receive Tk 1.74 billion (Tk 174 crore) from the government. This is referred to as 'service fee' in the contract.

Beximco has certain liabilities according to the contact. After receiving the vaccine from Serum, they must maintain the cold chain and deliver the vaccine to the government storage facilities within less than two weeks.

Until the vaccines reach the government storage facilities, Beximco will be held liable if there is a shortfall in the vaccine bought from Serum, if there are damages or if there is any sort of error. Beximco will provide training to the government officials and employees regarding preservation and transportation of the vaccine, according to the contract.

As a listed member of the stock market, Beximco Pharmaceuticals had to provide Dhaka Stock Exchange with information in this regard. According to the information provided by the company, it provided the government with 5 million Covid vaccines in January-March and, after covering all expenses, made a net profit of Tk 383.7 million (Tk 38 crore 37 lakh).

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Beximco Pharma managing director Nazmul Hassan said, "The vaccine supply now depends completely upon the Indian government. The demand for the March consignment has been deposited with Serum. Unless the government gives its nod, Serum cannot send the vaccines. We bring the vaccine from India and provide it to the government. If we don't get the vaccine from there, there is nothing we can do. Even Serum is unable to do anything. The matter must be resolved through negotiations at a governmental level."

He said that the contract mentions all sorts of risks which Beximco bears solely. Those matters are not being discussed.