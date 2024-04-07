Govt to go tough on miscreants, option of dialogue to remain open

A stringent operation will be launched to suppress the armed groups that carried out attacks in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas in Bandarban. The government will also keep open the door of peace talks or negotiation if the people of that area want, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The home minister said this following the meeting of law and order situation of Bandarban in the circuit house of the district on Saturday. He said the government will go tough but will continue peace talks if people want as the government is elected by the people.

The meeting was organised in the wake of recent attacks, abduction, bank robbery and arms loot by Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF). Senior officials of law enforcement and security forces including home ministry officials, representatives of various intelligence agencies as well as local public representatives and administration officials attended the meeting. They put forward their opinions to deal with the current situation.

Sources said the meeting decided to take tough measures against the armed group. Decisions including conducting joint operations led by the army, increasing the number of members of various law enforcement forces, strengthening security in border areas and installing closed circuit (CC) cameras at important places were taken during the meeting. The meeting also discussed bringing back the head of the armed group if he currently stays abroad and bringing him to book.