July revolution is not over as anti-July forces are out to pounce: Alam
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the July movement is not over as the anti-July forces are getting ready to strike.
“Over the last nine months, I’ve come to understand that July isn’t over. The revolution it represents isn’t a moment in time—it’s a frontline that must be defended every single day,” he said.
“The forces that opposed July haven’t disappeared. They are watching. Waiting. Preparing to pounce,” the press secretary said in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account.
He said it is now a battle between two visions of Bangladesh.
One aspires to a democratic, free, and progressive nation, while the other is a kleptocratic, dynastic, Chetonazi regime clinging to the ghosts of its corrupt past, Alam said.
“And make no mistake: the moment you relax, the moment you think the fight is over, they reappear—with violence, with propaganda, with venom,” he added.
The press secretary said the anti-July forces have their “Laspensers”—those loyal scribes and spin doctors—eager to rewrite history and undermine July’s achievements.
“They wait for the streets to empty so they can reclaim them. But I’ve learned: we must never leave the streets. Not just the physical streets, but the ideological ones too,” he said.
Alam said the greatest challenge in any post-revolutionary moment is to defend the truth.
“Because if you don’t, your opponents will gladly replace it with their fiction. Just look at the fate of the Biharis. Yes, some were collaborators during the Liberation War. But the vast majority were caught in the crossfire—massacred, marginalised, and silenced,” he said.
He also said generations born in the Geneva camps now grow up in shame, denied the right even to tell their own stories.
“That cannot be our fate.”
“Wherever life takes me from here, one thing is certain: I won’t leave the streets. I won’t stop speaking about the massacres of July.
“I won’t stop telling the truth about the long, dark years between 2009 and August 2024—a time of digital slavery, repression, and fear,” the press secretary said.
He said the fight for a New Bangladesh is not just political but it is personal too.
“It’s existential. It will shape the rest of my life. And I cannot, and will not, lose this fight,” Alam added.