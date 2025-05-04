July revolution is not over as anti-July forces are out to pounce: Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the July movement is not over as the anti-July forces are getting ready to strike.

“Over the last nine months, I’ve come to understand that July isn’t over. The revolution it represents isn’t a moment in time—it’s a frontline that must be defended every single day,” he said.

“The forces that opposed July haven’t disappeared. They are watching. Waiting. Preparing to pounce,” the press secretary said in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account.

He said it is now a battle between two visions of Bangladesh.