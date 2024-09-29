BNP dissolves Dhaka north convening committee

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved its Dhaka north city unit convener committee, a press release of the party said on today, Sunday.

"BNP's Dhaka north city convener committee has been suspended ...new committee will be formed soon", said the release signed by party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

On 7 July, the committee was formed making former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob as its convener and party's sports affairs secretary ex-footballer Aminul Huq as its member secretary.