Bangladesh

BNP dissolves Dhaka north convening committee

BSS
BNP logo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved its Dhaka north city unit convener committee, a press release of the party said on today, Sunday.

"BNP's Dhaka north city convener committee has been suspended ...new committee will be formed soon", said the release signed by party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

On 7 July, the committee was formed making former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob as its convener and party's sports affairs secretary ex-footballer Aminul Huq as its member secretary.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh