Unhealthy competition and violence between parties and alliances increasing in elections: TIB

Although signs of relatively healthy competition were visible at the start of the election campaign, conflicts, internal feuds, unhealthy competition and violence among different parties and alliances are gradually increasing, said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

Iftekharuzzaman made the remarks at a press conference held at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka today, Sunday afternoon. The press conference was organised to release a report titled, ‘Pre-election and referendum situation: TIB’s observation’.

Speaking about the parliamentary election and the referendum, the TIB executive director said both polls would be conducted properly if everyone behaves adhering to the rules. In this regard, political parties and candidates have the biggest role to play. A free and fair election is possible, if they want.

At the press conference, TIB’s senior research officer, Md Mahfuzul Haque presented the organisation’s report on the pre-election and referendum situation. This was followed by an overall assessment from TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, who later answered different questions from journalists.

Although parties were required to nominate at least five per cent women candidates in this election, none of them complied.