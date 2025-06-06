Eid journey
Severe congestion on Dhaka-Tangail highway
Excessive pressure of vehicles has led to a 20 km tailback along the Dhaka-Tangail highway. So was the scenario on this highway till 9:00 am today, Friday. Traffic is also moving slowly on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway. Homebound travellers for Eid are suffering after being stuck for hours on both highways.
People are returning home from their workplaces in different cities, including capital Dhaka, to celebrate Eid with their families. As a result, vehicular movement along the highways have increased exponentially compared to normal times. The pressure of vehicles increased several times on Thursday afternoon. Besides, buses broke down in several places along the highway later in the night.
According to the police, passengers, and local residents, intermittent traffic congestion has formed on both the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways in Gazipur due to the heavy pressure of vehicles. As a result, passengers, drivers, and others concerned are facing severe difficulties. To avoid the prolonged suffering, many people are attempting to walk ahead in order to catch transport to their respective destinations.
On the Dhaka–Tangail highway, vehicles are moving slowly over a stretch of about 20 km from Konabari in Gazipur city to Gorai in Mirzapur.
People in the transport sector said following the beginning of Eid holidays, thousands of workers of RMG factories left for their homes immediately yesterday, Thursday. They thronged different points along the highway looking for vehicles towards their destination. This led to severe traffic congestion at these points. The homebound people are suffering a lot amid heavy traffic and excessive heat, in particular the children, women and elderly persons.
There has been heavy traffic congestion over a 5 km stretch from Boardbazar to Salna along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway since early morning today. Vehicles are moving intermittently in these areas.
Meanwhile, people were seen leaving for their homes on the open roofs of various vehicles, as well as in trucks and pickup vans. Taking advantage of the situation, transport companies are demanding excessive fare.
Akbar Ali got on to a Rajshahi –bound-coach of Alam Enterprise from Chandra. He said, “We are suffering waiting at the same place for hours. I don’t know when I will be able to reach my town. There are no police on the road either.”
JK Paribahan bus driver Moynal Hossain has been stuck at the Chandra intersection for five hours. He got stuck in the traffic even before reaching Chandra. Several elderly people and children on the bus have fallen ill due to the prolonged wait.
Naojor highway police officer-in-charge (OC) Saogatul Islam has assured that the traffic situation will improve as the day progresses.
He said, “They are trying their best to maintain law and order as well as to keep the vehicles moving. Pressure of vehicles increased as buses are picking passengers up from the roads. The congestion is a result of several vehicles being broken in the middle of the night at several places along the highway.”