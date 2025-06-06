Severe congestion on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Excessive pressure of vehicles has led to a 20 km tailback along the Dhaka-Tangail highway. So was the scenario on this highway till 9:00 am today, Friday. Traffic is also moving slowly on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway. Homebound travellers for Eid are suffering after being stuck for hours on both highways.

People are returning home from their workplaces in different cities, including capital Dhaka, to celebrate Eid with their families. As a result, vehicular movement along the highways have increased exponentially compared to normal times. The pressure of vehicles increased several times on Thursday afternoon. Besides, buses broke down in several places along the highway later in the night.

According to the police, passengers, and local residents, intermittent traffic congestion has formed on both the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways in Gazipur due to the heavy pressure of vehicles. As a result, passengers, drivers, and others concerned are facing severe difficulties. To avoid the prolonged suffering, many people are attempting to walk ahead in order to catch transport to their respective destinations.