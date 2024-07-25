Police used lethal weapons against protesters: Amnesty

Amnesty International’s senior director Deprose Muchena said, “The continued verification and analysis by Amnesty International of video and photographic evidence that is trickling out of Bangladesh provides a grim picture. The egregious human rights records of the Bangladeshi government and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), which has been deployed to police the protests, provides little reassurance that the protesters’ rights will be protected in the absence of active international monitoring with internet and communication restrictions still partially in place.”

However, the Amnesty International said the limited information coming out of the country due to internet shutdown has been an impediment to human rights monitoring.

“Amnesty International urges the Government of Bangladesh and its agencies to respect the right to protest, end this violent crackdown and immediately lift all communications restrictions,” Deprose Muchena added.

The Amnesty International reports it verified videos of protests in Savar, BRAC University and DIT Road in Rampura.