Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Friday

Shaheed Dr Milon Day will be observed across the country on Friday, commemorating the 30th martyrdom anniversary of Shamsul Alam Khan Milon who was killed during the 90s' anti-autocratic movement, reports UNB.

Different socio-cultural and political organisations as well as professional bodies have chalked out various programmes to observe the day with due respect.

The day's programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Dr Milon on the Dhaka Medical College campus, offering 'fateha' there and holding discussions to mark the day.