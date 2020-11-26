Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Friday

Shaheed Dr Milon Day will be observed across the country on Friday, commemorating the 30th martyrdom anniversary of Shamsul Alam Khan Milon who was killed during the 90s' anti-autocratic movement, reports UNB.
Different socio-cultural and political organisations as well as professional bodies have chalked out various programmes to observe the day with due respect.
The day's programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Dr Milon on the Dhaka Medical College campus, offering 'fateha' there and holding discussions to mark the day.
On this day in 1990, Dr Milon, the then joint secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and a teacher of Dhaka Medical College, was shot dead by gunmen near TSC on the Dhaka University campus on his way to a meeting against the then autocratic ruler HM Ershad.
The movement got momentum following the martyrdom of Dr Milon and autocratic ruler Ershad had to quit power finally in the face of a vigorous mass movement.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, paid homage to Shaheed Dr Milon, recalling his supreme sacrifice for the restoration of democracy in the country.
In his message, Abdul Hamid said, "Dr Milon embraced martyrdom on this day during the movement for the restoration of democracy in 1990. His that sacrifice intensified the movement and facilitated the restoration of democracy in the country. I believe all the democracy-loving people of the country will remember ever Dr Milon with deep respect."
He also hoped that the new generation will engage in the practice of democratic norms and rules in the country inspired by Dr Milon's ideals.
In her message, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the memory of Dr Milon and those who embraced martyrdom during the anti-autocratic movement.
"Through their sacrifices, the people of the country regained the rights to vote and food. The nation will always recall their contributions to the restoration of democracy with respect.'
Shaheed Dr Milon Sangshad, Awami League, BNP, Dhaka University (DU), Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Bangladesh Medical Association, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal will place wreaths at the grave of Dr Milon on the DMC campus and at Milon Smrity Chattar near TSC.