Shahida vows to change society's perspective towards transgender community

A trans woman has been elected as a member of Maguraghona union parishad-6 in Khulna for the first time in the district, reports UNB.

Shahida Bibi, 43, has been elected as a member in second phase of UP elections on Thursday. Shahida contested in a reserved seat for women under ward no. 4, 5, and 6 of the union.

Shahida won by a huge margin of 2,740 votes competing against four female candidates with her symbol ‘Mike’.

Shahida, a resident of ward-6 of Dumuria upazila, has been living for a long time in this area after building her own house. Her father Abdur Razaque Morol is a resident of Dakkhin Chuknagar village.