Shajahan Khan sues Inqilab editor Bahauddin

Awami League’s presidium member and former shipping minister Shajahan Khan has filed a defamation case against editor of the daily Inqilab AMM Bahauddin and another person on Sunday.

Shajahan Khan lodged the case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, said his lawyer Syed Kamruzzaman.

The court took cognisance of the case and instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report by 16 September.