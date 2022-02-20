Shilpakala Academy celebrates 48th founding anniversary

State minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid lifted the curtain on the exhibition which will continue till 7 March.

Later, he inaugurated a 10-day exhibition – featuring recent activities of all departments of the academy – at Gallery-2 and Gallery-3 of the National Art Gallery.

Also, 24 books published by Shilpakala recently were unveiled.

After that, the academy organised a discussion where KM Khalid was present as chief guest. Shilpakala Academy director general Liaquat Ali Lucky also joined it.