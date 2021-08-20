Shishu Hospital sees record number of dengue patients

Dengue has been spreading in the capital city Dhaka and around the country. Even young children are being affected at alarming rates. There were 76 children admitted with dengue on Friday at Shishu Hospital in the capital. The hospital authorities say this is the highest number of patients admitted in a single day.

Director of Shishu Hospital, Professor Syed Shafi Ahmed, confirmed to Prothom Alo that this was the highest number of dengue patients admitted in the hospital in a single day.