No ICU service at government facilities in 22 districts

Md Shahin who sustained head injuries was in need of treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The injury was too critical to continue treatment keeping him in the general ward of a hospital. He could not be treated at the hospitals in his hometown Feni. No ICU bed was available at the government hospitals in neighbouring district Chattogram. He was brought to Dhaka. Upon returning to Feni, Shahin breathed his last on Wednesday as he did not get medical treatment here too.

This crisis faced in getting an ICU bed for Shahin is not an isolated incident. Prothom Alo correspondents on Thursday learned from the civil surgeons of their respective districts that there is no ICU service at the government hospitals in at least 22 districts.

ICU beds are required for patients who are critically ill or and at the risk of death. A patient is kept under observation at the ICUs for 24 hours and the patient needs special care. Special equipment is required for treating a patient at the ICU. Alongside the physicians, the nurses are given special training to work at the ICU. This specialised service is relatively cheaper at the government hospitals in the country. That’s why people want to avail the service at the government hospitals.