Sholakia hosts Asia’s largest Eid Jamaat

After a Covid-induced hiatus of two years, the largest Eid congregation in Asia was held at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj on Tuesday.

After the Eid Jamaat, the deputy commissioner and Eidgah Management Committee president Mohammad Shamim Alam told journalists that around 300,000 devotees participated in the congregation.

This year, Maulana Soayib Bin Abdur Rouf, imam of Kishoreganj Boro Bazar Jame Mosque, conducted the Jamaat instead of Maulana Farid Uddin Masud, chairman of Jamiatul Ulama.