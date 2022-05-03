Sholakia hosts Asia’s largest Eid Jamaat

Devotees at Sholakia prayed for all Muslim Ummah and sought blessings from Allah.
Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, superintendent of Kishoreganj Police, said that the entire Sholakia Eidgha Maidan was brought under a thick security blanket.
A four-tier security system was put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees, he said.
A total of five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed besides Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), police and detectives. Apart from CCTV cameras, drones kept an eagle eye on the ground.
Two fire tenders and ambulances were on standby for any emergency, he added.
Two special trains—both named Sholakia Express—were operated on Bhairab-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes to ensure that the devotees could join the largest Eid Jamaat, officials said.
Every year, Sholakia Eidgha Maidan turns into a gathering place for Muslims. People offer prayers and seek blessings from Allah for their peace and happiness.