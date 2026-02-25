ICT: Tajul sought removal of prosecutor Sultan 1.5 months ago

Approximately one and a half months ago, the then chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Mohammad Tajul Islam, requested the removal of prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud on various allegations, including breach of trust, violation of discipline and code of conduct, assault on a security guard, and abuse of his wife.

He sent a letter on 11 January to Asif Nazrul, who was serving as law adviser to the former interim government, seeking this action. Tajul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

After the interim government assumed office, Tajul Islam received appointment as chief prosecutor of the Tribunal. However, on Monday, the new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cancelled his appointment.