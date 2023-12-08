25 fishermen still missing after 20 days 

A total of 25 fishermen from two fishing trawlers that sank in the Bay of Bengal due to Cyclone Midhili remain missing even after 20 days.

The families of these fishermen are enduring days of worry and anxiety, with some facing dire circumstances as the primary breadwinners are still missing.

According to the Barguna District Trawler Owners Association, in early November, 17 fishermen set out to the Bay of Bengal for fishing in a trawler named FB Elahi Bharasa, owned by Rafiqul Islam in the Charduani area of Patharghata in Barguna.