Faizul Karim serves legal notice to CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has been served a legal notice seeking his resignation and a compensation of Tk 5 billion (500 crore) for his irresponsible remarks while holding a constitutional post.
Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Abdul Baset sent the legal notice on behalf of Senior Naib-e-Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Mufti Syed Md Faizul Karim, reports UNB.
The notice said that about 30-40 leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League attacked Faizul Karim during Barishal City Corporation election when he went to visit the polling centres.
However, despite informing the presiding officer and local police administration, necessary security measures were not taken in this regard, the notice reads.
“Later, when journalists asked the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, he ignored this matter,” it adds further.
Because of his statement, he lost the moral and legal right to serve as the head of a constitutional institution of the state, it states.
"Your statement in response to a question from a journalist about the planned attack on Mufti Syed Md Faizul Karim is irresponsible…and illegal, which resulted in irreparable physical, emotional, social and political damage to my client (you are responsible for it). Moreover, his reputation and image have also suffered... His estimated loss is Tk 5 billion,” the notice reads.
“In such a situation, you, the notice recipient, will withdraw the irresponsible, unethical statements and publish it in the national dailies--print and electronic media —within seven days of receiving the notice”, it added.
“Additionally, you will resign from the post of the ‘Chief Election Commissioner’ and pay my client Tk 5 billion as compensation. Otherwise, at the end of the notice period, my client will be compelled to take all necessary legal action against the notice recipient in the appropriate court under the prevailing laws of the country,” it says.