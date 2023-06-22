Faizul Karim serves legal notice to CEC

The notice said that about 30-40 leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League attacked Faizul Karim during Barishal City Corporation election when he went to visit the polling centres.

However, despite informing the presiding officer and local police administration, necessary security measures were not taken in this regard, the notice reads.

“Later, when journalists asked the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, he ignored this matter,” it adds further.