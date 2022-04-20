Signing of Free Trade Agreement among priority issues

Momen is now on an official visit to Singapore, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We had a good discussion on bilateral cooperation including the opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between our countries,” President Yacob said in a post shared on her verified Facebook page.

She further said they also discussed regional and global developments.

The President of Singapore highly praised the Bangladesh government for providing shelter to more than one million displaced Rohingyas.