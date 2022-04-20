Signing of Free Trade Agreement among priority issues

Momen is now on an official visit to Singapore, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“We had a good discussion on bilateral cooperation including the opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between our countries,” President Yacob said in a post shared on her verified Facebook page.
She further said they also discussed regional and global developments.
The President of Singapore highly praised the Bangladesh government for providing shelter to more than one million displaced Rohingyas.
Momen stressed the need for continued international pressure on the Myanmar government to repatriate the displaced Rohingya to their homeland in Myanmar and sought cooperation of the Singapore government, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He also requested the Singapore government to consider the proposal for Bangladesh’s inclusion as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner at the ASEAN.
President Halimah Yacob assured the Foreign Minister of all possible cooperation from the Singapore government in both cases.
The Singapore President hoped that the cooperation and communication between the two friendly countries would be further strengthened on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-Singapore diplomatic relations.
Finalisation and signing of a bilateral Free Trade Agreement, expanding Bangladesh’s labour market in Singapore, protection of expatriate workers, training opportunities in various sectors including agriculture, industry, education, medicine, energy and ICT were discussed.
Momen greeted the President of Singapore on behalf of the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh and invited her to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.
“I wish Dr Momen a pleasant stay in Singapore and a safe trip back home,” said the President.