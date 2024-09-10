Rohingya entering Bangladesh through agents

A large number of Rohingyas from Maungdaw in Myanmar’s Rakhine state have been entering Bangladesh crossing the Naf River by boat with the help of agents and are taking shelter at different refugee camps in the coastal districts.

Several sources from the bordering areas said around 14,000 illegally entered Rohingyas have taken shelter in several camps in Ukhiya in the last 7-8 days while another 60,000-70,000 have gathered in the border areas to enter the country.

The crossing over of the border illegally by Rohingyas despite monitoring the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and Naf River strictly by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard have made local people and the people’s representatives worried.