Six detected with Covid at the capital’s cattle markets in two days

Over the past two days, six persons have been detected with coronavirus in nine cattle markets of the capital city. Four of them were detected today, Sunday.

These coronavirus cases were detected by antigen tests carried out at the BRAC corona protection corners in the city’s cattle markets. According to BRAC, on Sunday till 5:00pm in the afternoon, 35 persons had undergone the corona antigen tests. Of them, four tested positive. On Saturday, 57 persons were tested in 9 booths. Of them, two tested positive.

Of the four positive cases today, Sunday, two of the affected persons were at the cattle market in Uttarkhan of the capital city. One of them was 22 years old and the other 23. At the haat n Aftabnagar a 42-year-old man and at a temporary haat in Uttara Sector 17, an 18-year-old youth, tested positive. Speaking to Prothom Alo, BRAC’s health, nutrition and population programme manager, Mirana Zaman, said two persons in Uttarkhan and one in the Aftabnagar haat were detected with coronavirus by means of antigen tests. Another tested positive at the Turag haat in Uttara Section 17.