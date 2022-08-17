Michelle Bachelet advises Rohingyas to be patient about repatriation

It would not be a good decision to repatriate the Rohingyas to their home country to the Rakhine state in Myanmar as there is no conducive environment there, said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

She advised the Rohingya people to be patient for repatriation. At the same time, she listened to the opinions of the Rohingya people on the decline in law and order situation in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Michelle Bachelet went to the Rohingya camps from Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday morning. There she talked to the Rohingya representatives and the local officials of UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). She met a group of Rohingya women first. Later, she held meetings with Rohingya religious leaders and youths separately. She asked questions about how they are now, their thoughts and expectations on repatriation and law and order situation at the camps.