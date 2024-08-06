President's meeting with chief of 3 services, political leaders, eminent citizens and quota leaders, held

A meeting of chief of three services, political leaders, representatives of civil society and quota leaders was held at Bangabhaban with the army chief aiming to form the interim government.

President Mohammed Sahabuddin chaired the meeting where a condolence resolution was taken in memory of those killed in the anti-quota movement and prayers were sought for forgiveness and peace for their departed souls, said a press release.

The meeting decided to form an interim government soon.

Besides, everyone urged to exercise patience and tolerance in controlling the law and order situation in the country and decided to take strict action to stop the army from looting and violent activities.