President's meeting with chief of 3 services, political leaders, eminent citizens and quota leaders, held
A meeting of chief of three services, political leaders, representatives of civil society and quota leaders was held at Bangabhaban with the army chief aiming to form the interim government.
President Mohammed Sahabuddin chaired the meeting where a condolence resolution was taken in memory of those killed in the anti-quota movement and prayers were sought for forgiveness and peace for their departed souls, said a press release.
The meeting decided to form an interim government soon.
Besides, everyone urged to exercise patience and tolerance in controlling the law and order situation in the country and decided to take strict action to stop the army from looting and violent activities.
The meeting unanimously decided to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately.
Besides, it was decided to release all the prisoners detained in the anti-discrimination movement and recently in various cases. Consensus was also established in the meeting that the communal harmony should not be destroyed in any way.
The delegation included BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, Jatiya Party's GM Quader, Mojibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagrik Oikya, Hefazat-e-Islam's Mamunul Haque, Mufti Monir Kasemi and Mahabubur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islam's Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Sheikh Md Masood, Major General Fazle Rabbi (retd), Shamim Haider of Zaker Party, Maulana Jalal Uddin Ahmad of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Junaid Saki of Mass Solidarity Movement, Advocate Golam Sarwar Jewel of Mass Rights Council, Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul and Firoz Ahmad and Abdullah Al Hossain, Arif Talukder, Omar Faruq and Mobashwera Karim Mimi, coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, and engineer Md Anisur Rahman.