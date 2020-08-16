Slow pace of tackling pandemic can increase risks

This is the sixth month since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Within this span of time there have been changes in key posts of health sector, including the secretary of the health services division, additional secretary, director general of the health directorate, director (hospitals) and director (planning).

The government cannot give an accurate account of how many coronavirus cases there have been in the country so far. However, a survey of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and the International Centre of Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) estimates that 9 per cent of the people in Dhaka City have been infected by coronavirus. That would mean over 1.6 million.

So far 1,341,648 people have been able to get tested for coronavirus. Of these, 274,525 have tested positive. And of them, 3,625 have died. Around 2000 people have died with coronavirus symptoms.

Acting director general of the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “We are trying to carry out the directorate’s work speedily.”

Work stalled

In accordance to the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s directives, DGHS prepared the ‘Bangladesh Pandemic Response Plan.’ This document needs to be regularly updated. After this plan was approved by the health ministry in July, it was sent on to the Economic Relations Division (ERD). However, till now no strategy paper has been drawn up to implement the plan and no meeting has been held on the matter either.

DGHS has 10 committees to supervise work on tackling the pandemic. These committees would hold meetings five days a week to consolidate coordination of the various activities. These meetings have more or less come to a halt. Since Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid took over as the DGHS acting DG on 26 July, only one meeting of these committees has been held.