Slow pace of toll collection causes long tailback

Toll collection from the vehicles moving on this highway known as expressway started at midnight on Thursday, 1 July.

A gridlock of vehicles, almost two-killometre long was formed at Bogail toll plaza area on Faridpur’s Bhanga end on Friday morning.

Due to the slow pace of toll collection, those vehicles had to wait for a long time in front of the Bogail toll plaza.

Md Zakir Hossain (52), driver of a passenger bus travelling to Dhaka’s Sayedabad, stuck in the traffic congestion at Bogail toll plaza area said, “Following the opening of Padma Bridge, we reached Dhaka in just one hour and ten minutes in last two, three days. Today, we have been stuck in traffic here for over an hour and a half already, as the toll collection has been started. Still, there are more than a hundred vehicles ahead.”