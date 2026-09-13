“Just shoot me dead instead of filing false cases against me repeatedly”: Accused in dock

Fashion model Mst. Simu Akter Brishti, also known as Misty Subhas, was shown arrested in an attempted-murder case filed with Ashulia police station in connection with the anti-discrimination student movement in Dhaka.

Senior Judicial Magistrate of Dhaka Md Tajul Islam Sohag issued the order after hearing the case on Sunday.

During the hearing, the accused, standing in the dock, expressed her grievances and said, “Instead of filing cases against me repeatedly, just shoot me dead. It would be far better to kill me than to keep arresting me in these false cases.”