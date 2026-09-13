“Just shoot me dead instead of filing false cases against me repeatedly”: Accused in dock
Fashion model Mst. Simu Akter Brishti, also known as Misty Subhas, was shown arrested in an attempted-murder case filed with Ashulia police station in connection with the anti-discrimination student movement in Dhaka.
Senior Judicial Magistrate of Dhaka Md Tajul Islam Sohag issued the order after hearing the case on Sunday.
During the hearing, the accused, standing in the dock, expressed her grievances and said, “Instead of filing cases against me repeatedly, just shoot me dead. It would be far better to kill me than to keep arresting me in these false cases.”
Shortly after 12:00 pm that day, Misty Subhas was brought out of the lock-up to be taken to the dock. At that point, she became dizzy and collapsed. Police officers on duty caught her and took her back to the lock-up. She was later brought before the court after recovering.
The public prosecutor, seeking to have the accused shown arrested in the case, told the court that the accused was a fascist and a force that generated strength in support of fascism. Information regarding her involvement had been found during the investigation, he said, adding that it was necessary to show her arrested in the case.
At this point, Misty Subhas, who was standing in the dock, asked for permission to speak. After the court granted permission, she said, “Can I really be sentenced in this way in these false cases? Instead of repeatedly showing me arrested, just shoot me and kill me. I am ill and I have a child. I have committed no crime; I didn’t go to kill anyone; I don’t engage in politics. Instead of repeatedly filing false cases against me and showing me arrested, just kill me.”
Defence lawyer Golam Rabbani then appealed to the court not to show the accused arrested in the case. However, after hearing both sides, the court ordered that she be shown arrested and sent to jail.
On 26 March, she reportedly shouted the slogan “Joy Bangla” while going to lay flowers at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar. She was subsequently arrested. She was later shown arrested in four cases. After securing bail in those cases, she had been awaiting release from prison.
However, while she was still in custody, the investigating officer in the case, Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector Ataur Rahman, applied on 9 September to show her arrested in the new attempted-murder case. That day, the court fixed 13 September for a hearing in the presence of the accused.
According to the case statement, on 5 August 2024, teenager Md Abir joined the anti-discrimination student movement in the Baipail intersection area under Ashulia police station in Dhaka. Armed members of the Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League allegedly attacked the protesters at the time. Abir was seriously injured after being shot by the attackers.
An attempted-murder case was filed with Ashulia police station on 31 October 2024 in connection with the incident.