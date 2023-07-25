WFP congratulates Bangladesh on joining global school meals coalition

Since 2010, Bangladesh has been investing in the national school feeding programme, with WFP as a key partner.

By 2022, more than 3 million children in 104 sub-districts had been reached with fortified biscuits, and in some locations, hot meals. Study shows that the programme resulted in a 4.2 per cent increase in school enrolment and a 7.5 per cent reduction in dropouts.

With Farid Ahmed signing the Declaration of Commitment, Bangladesh is now a part of the Global School Meals Coalition.