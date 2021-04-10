So what will happen on 12 and 13 April?

The ongoing seven-day lax lockdown enforced to tackle the transmission of coronavirus, will end tomorrow, Sunday. The government has now announced that a strict lockdown will come into effect from 14 April due to the spike in corona cases and deaths.

The question now is, what will happen on 12 and 13 April? Will public transport operate in the entire country on those two days? Will there be no restrictions at all? The government has not taken any decision in this regard as yet.

The government and public health experts feel that if things are normal on these two days, then thousands of people will flock to the villages before the strict lockdown. This may cause the rate of infections to shoot up further. That is why they want to take a speedy decision about these two days.

Secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, Khandkar Enayet Ullah, told Prothom Alo that no decision has been taken about transport movement on 12 and 13 April. Whatever decision the government takes will be followed.