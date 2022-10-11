Bangladesh, Kosovo sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports holders

The deputy minister for foreign affairs and diaspora of the republic of Kosovo, Kreshnik Ahmeti, is in Dhaka on a 4-day official tour to attend the first ever foreign office consultations between Bangladesh and Kosovo, said a press release.

The foreign office consultation (FOC) was held on Tuesday morning at the state guest house, Padma, where the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and the deputy foreign minister Kreshnik Ahmeti led Bangladesh and Kosovo delegations respectively.