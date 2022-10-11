Bangladesh, Kosovo sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports holders

During the FOC, the entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed. After the consultations, an agreement on visa waiver for official and diplomatic passport holders was signed between the two countries.
Earlier, on 10 October, a talk was organised at the foreign service academy where visiting deputy foreign minister of Kosovo presented the key note “Kosovo: Development, State Building and Foreign Policy” and secretary (West) of the ministry of foreign affairs ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury chaired the session.
During the political consultations, the deputy foreign minister of Kosovo praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who participated in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNIMIK) and a number of possible agreements/MOUs were discussed for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.