Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Kosovo sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports holders

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
The foreign office consultation (FOC) was held on Tuesday morning at the state guest house, Padma, where the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and the deputy foreign minister Kreshnik Ahmeti led Bangladesh and Kosovo delegations respectively
The deputy minister for foreign affairs and diaspora of the republic of Kosovo, Kreshnik Ahmeti, is in Dhaka on a 4-day official tour to attend the first ever foreign office consultations between Bangladesh and Kosovo, said a press release.  

During the FOC, the entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed. After the consultations, an agreement on visa waiver for official and diplomatic passport holders was signed between the two countries.

Earlier, on 10 October, a talk was organised at the foreign service academy where visiting deputy foreign minister of Kosovo presented the key note “Kosovo: Development, State Building and Foreign Policy” and secretary (West) of the ministry of foreign affairs ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury chaired the session.

During the political consultations, the deputy foreign minister of Kosovo praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who participated in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNIMIK) and a number of possible agreements/MOUs were discussed for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

