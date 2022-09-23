Why is Covid rising again?

The infection of the fifth wave of Covid, which started in the second week of June, started to decline at the end of July. During the first week of August, the rate of corona detection fell to under five percent. The public health experts had hoped the arrival of new wave would take more time. And even if that would come, it would not be long standing. Experts considered mass vaccination a major safeguard. But Covid has been increasing since the end of August and is increasing at an even higher rate. According to the Covid reports of the last 24 hours, the rate of detection was 12.73 percent. During that time five people died of the virus. After eight weeks the number of deaths reached such high. In the 33rd week of pandemic, from 15 to 21 August this year, the rate of Covid detection was 28 per cent less than that of previous year. In next week, from 22 to 28 August the rate of corona detection increased to 22. In next week the rate of detection increased little more than seven percent. During 5 to 11 September, corona increased by 47 per cent. And in last week, from 12 to 18 September, corona increased by 28 per cent.

Why is the infection spreading so fast even before the impact of the prior wave diminishes? Experts talked about various reasons behind this. The first one is, during last wave, the fifth one, the infection did not spread fully. The second is, a large portion of the population did not take the second dose of corona vaccination, the third is, the ability of Omicron to dodge the resistance created by the vaccines and fourth, reluctance in all sectors about health regulations due to prolonged pandemic.