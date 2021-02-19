South Korean envoy visits Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar

South Korean ambassador in Dhaka Lee Jang-keun visited the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. He met representatives of the UN agencies, international donor organisations and the local administration in Cox’s Bazar and discussed how to step up collaboration to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Lee Jang-keun told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “This is the first time I visited Cox’s Bazar to see the Rohingya crisis since I came to Dhaka in July last year. I got an overall idea on the crisis through this visit.”

The Korean embassy in Dhaka, in a statement on Wednesday, said ambassador Lee Jang-keun visited Cox’s Bazar from 14 to 17 February to oversee the refuge and host community programmes assisted by Korea through international agencies.

It said, Korea has been contributing annually four to five million US dollars to the international organizations based in Bangladesh for assisting their humanitarian efforts to address the largest global refugee crisis of Rohingyas. In 2020, the Republic of Korea contributed 4 million US dollars to UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, WFP, and IFRC offices in Bangladesh, it reads.