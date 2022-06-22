South Korean firm to collect toll from Dhaka-Mawa expressway for 5 years

Additional secretary to the Cabinet Division Zillur Rahman while briefing reporters about the decision of the committee said this toll collection from the expressway will be in addition to the toll of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The toll for the Padma Multipurpose Bridge has already been fixed by the Bridges Division.

But the toll of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway will be fixed by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), he added.

He, however, did not give any detail of the toll structure of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

The additional secretary also said that the KEC was selected through direct procurement method, which means it did not have to go through any competitive process to qualify for the contract.

He said the KEC will install the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and also run the operation and maintenance (O&M) service for the next five years.