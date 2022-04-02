'Speak out loud for world peace'

Criticising the role of the United Nations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Richard Roberts said this war has once again proven the failure of the United Nations. When China and Russia have the veto power in the Security Council, then no decision can be taken. As a result, the United Nations cannot play any role in world peace. The time has come to build up an institution in place of the United Nations.

Security analyst Brig. Gen. M Sakhawat Hossain (retd) said, it is because of the role played by the countries of the West that the Russia-Ukraine war began. This situation was created 14 months ago due to the role of the US and NATO.

Chairman of North South University's board of trustees, Azim Uddin Ahmad, said that such discussions will continue in the days to come with the aim of establishing peace at home and abroad.

Assistant professor of North South University, Ishrat Zakaria Sultana, moderated the webinar. Professor Helal Uddin Ahmed of the university presented the opening remarks.

The webinar was chaired by the vice chancellor of North South University, Atiqul Islam. He said, the United Nations needs to undergo reforms as it has become an ineffective institution. If this is not done, then it should be abolished.

In the closing remarks, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said that it was good to be a co-organiser of this initiative. The statements of the two Nobel laureates were particularly inspiring. They spoke of the role of each and everyone in making the world a better place to live in. They also brought forward the importance of role of the youth in the use of social media.