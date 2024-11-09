26pc people faced with extreme food insecurity

The prices of all varieties of coarse rice has risen again. The price of medium-coarse rice, popular among the middle-class, has increased by Tk 1-2 (8 per cent) per kg within a week. The prices of coarse and fine rice have increased by Tk 2 per kg (7 per cent) in the same time. As a result, the queues before the TCB trucks, a government initiative to sell products at fair prices, are getting longer in most parts of the capital, including Puran Dhaka, Mirpur and Mohammadpur.

Such a concerning scenario of the food situation in the country came up in a survey - Integrated Food Security Phase Classification – jointly conducted by several international development agencies which have operations in Bangladesh, including the United Nations (UN). The study was published on 7 November.

This survey has been conducted for 20 years. The survey report has been officially published in Bangladesh for the last two years.