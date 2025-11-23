State appoints ZI Khan Panna to represent Sheikh Hasina in 2 enforced disappearance cases
Senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna has been appointed as the state-appointed counsel to represent former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in two separate cases filed over crimes against humanity relating to enforced disappearances and torture during the Awami League government’s tenure.
The two-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, made the appointment today, Sunday. The other member of the tribunal is Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
In one case concerning crimes against humanity involving the enforced disappearance of individuals through the Task Force for Interrogation Cell (TFI Cell), a total of 17 people, including Sheikh Hasina, have been accused.
Among them, 10 are currently under arrest. They are: Brigadier General Md Jahangir Alam, Brigadier General Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, Brigadier General Md Kamrul Hasan, Brigadier General Md Mahabub Alam, Brigadier General KM Azad, Colonel Abdullah Al Momen, Colonel Anwar Latif Khan (on PRL), Lieutenant Colonel Md Mashiur Rahman, Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Sumon, and Lieutenant Colonel Md Sarwar Bin Kashem.
During the ousted Awami League government, the first seven of these accused served as Additional Directors General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), while the last three served as Directors of RAB’s intelligence wing. They were brought to the tribunal today.
Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former prime minister’s adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and four others in this case remain fugitives.
In another case filed over enforced disappearances inside the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC), 13 people including Sheikh Hasina have been accused.
Among them, three have been arrested. They are: former Directors of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Major General Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Brigadier General Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui, and Brigadier General Ahmed Tanvir Mazahar Siddiqui. They, too, were brought to the tribunal today.
In this second case as well, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister’s adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and eight others remain fugitives. Earlier, on 22 October, the arrested accused were produced before the tribunal.
ZI Khan Panna has been appointed as the state-appointed lawyer for fugitive accused Sheikh Hasina in both cases.