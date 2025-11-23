State appoints ZI Khan Panna to represent Sheikh Hasina in 2 enforced disappearance cases

Senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna has been appointed as the state-appointed counsel to represent former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in two separate cases filed over crimes against humanity relating to enforced disappearances and torture during the Awami League government’s tenure.

The two-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, made the appointment today, Sunday. The other member of the tribunal is Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

In one case concerning crimes against humanity involving the enforced disappearance of individuals through the Task Force for Interrogation Cell (TFI Cell), a total of 17 people, including Sheikh Hasina, have been accused.