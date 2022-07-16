Bangladesh

Circuit houses asked to curtail expenses

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Ministry of Public Administration
Ministry of Public AdministrationProthom Alo illustration

The government has directed the circuit houses to adopt austerity measures while using state funds and to avoid unnecessary expenses.

The public administration ministry issued a directive in this regard on Tuesday.

Besides, the ministry approved the budget allocations of the circuit houses for the fiscal year 2022-23, under a set of conditions including austerity in operational and other expenses.

The authorities would extend no post-expenditure approval and this is why the expenses must not exceed the allocation. The officials have to remain within the financial limit and avoid the practice of keeping bills due in different sectors.

The allocated funds should be spent in compliance with the prevailing financial and administrative rules of the government. The payments of monthly utility bills (electricity, water, municipal tax, gas, and fuel etc.) must be monitored closely at the circuit houses.

Moreover, a budget implementation plan has to be formulated at the beginning of the fiscal year based on the allocated money. The tendency of spending allocated money hastily should also be avoided.

In case of any ambiguity in the allocation, the officials have been asked to inform the ministry, instead of taking any instant action.

Earlier on 7 July, the ministry directed the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to be economical while spending money. Besides, there are a set of conditions on foreign trips of the government officials and purchase of vehicles.

