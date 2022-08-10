Journalism becoming a tough job: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said it does not think the recent series of attacks on journalists while collecting information of irregularities and corruption as isolated incidents.

Rather, these incidents are the continuous tendency to muzzle the voice of mass media through misuse of power, assault, cases and culture of impunity, it said, adding that these issues are making journalism a tough job in the country.

The anti-corruption watchdog came up with the observation in a statement on Wednesday. It also observed that some steps are taken immediately over the attacks on journalists, but the attackers are not finally brought to book.