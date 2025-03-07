Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant faces further delays in power generation

Power Grid Bangladesh PLC aims to complete the transmission line for power supply from the first unit of the Rooppur power plant by April. Once the line is commissioned, it may take at least two months to initiate power generation at Rooppur. Experimental power generation could begin in July, followed by various tests before commercial power supply starts next year.

However, experts say that the timeline for power supply from the Rooppur power plant has been repeatedly delayed. Initially, production from the first unit was scheduled to begin in December 2023 but was postponed to December 2024. Now, further delays have pushed the timeline even further. Similarly, power generation from the second unit, originally set to start in December 2024, was rescheduled to 2025, and it may now begin as late as 2027.

Officials at the Rooppur power plant stated that 'dummy' fuel was introduced into the reactor vessel last September as part of preliminary testing. The start of power generation now depends entirely on the completion of the transmission line.

Once the line is built, nuclear fuel will be introduced two months later, which takes about a month to load into the reactor. Following this, power generation will gradually commence alongside rigorous testing. Only after completing all necessary tests can commercial power generation from Rooppur’s first unit begin next year—though the exact timeline remains uncertain.