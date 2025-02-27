Rooppur plant test run to begin soon, ROSATOM DG tells Chief Adviser
The meeting focused on the continuing collaboration between Bangladesh and Russia in the development of the RNPP, a landmark project aimed at enhancing Bangladesh’s energy security through nuclear energy.
The test run of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) will begin soon, Director General of State Corporation for Nuclear Energy ROSATOM of the Russian Federation, Alexey Likhachev said Wednesday.
“...the dry run of the project is going on while the test run will commence soon,” Likhachev said when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
During the meeting, Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh is looking forward to expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, focusing on shared interests and advancements in peaceful nuclear technology.
Chief Adviser professor Yunus appreciated ROSATOM’s continued support in the construction of the plant and laid emphasis on the timely completion of the project with a view to meeting Bangladesh’s growing energy needs.
“We are looking forward to your support, which is very important for us,” he told the ROSATOM director general.
Director General Likhachev shared updates on the RNPP, emphasising that the construction work is progressing as planned, with multiple milestones having already been achieved.
“Any choice the people of Bangladesh make is sacred for us,” he added.
He also assured that ROSATOM remains committed to facilitating the successful completion of the project, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and compliance with international standards.
Both sides discussed the merit of revising the Intergovernmental Credit Agreement (IGCA) by extending the credit utilisation period until the end of 2026.
In this respect, the two sides agreed to sign Protocol No. 2 to the IGCA shortly while complying with all the necessary formalities.
Both parties also emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in areas such as staff training, safety protocols, and knowledge transfer to ensure the long-term success of the project.
Among others, chief adviser’s principal secretary Siraj Uddin Mia, science and technology senior secretary Md Mokabbir Hossain and economic relations division secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky were present at the meeting.
From the Russian side, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin, deputy chairman of the Federal Environmental, Industrial, and Nuclear Supervision Service Alexey Feropontov, ROSATOM’s first deputy director general Andrey Petrov, and vice-president of ASE JSC and project director of Rooppur NPP Alexey Deriy accompanied the ROSATOM Director General at the meeting.
Likhachev is currently on a one-day visit to Bangladesh. He last toured Bangladesh in April 2024.