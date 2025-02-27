Rooppur plant test run to begin soon, ROSATOM DG tells Chief Adviser

The test run of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) will begin soon, Director General of State Corporation for Nuclear Energy ROSATOM of the Russian Federation, Alexey Likhachev said Wednesday.

“...the dry run of the project is going on while the test run will commence soon,” Likhachev said when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.

During the meeting, Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh is looking forward to expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, focusing on shared interests and advancements in peaceful nuclear technology.