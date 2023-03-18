Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline inaugurated

A 131.57-kilometre cross-border 'Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline' was inaugurated on Saturday as part of cooperation in energy sector between the two neighbouring countries through which Bangladesh will import petroleum products, especially diesel from India.



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart prime minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the newly built pipeline, reports UNB.

Hasina was connected from her official residence Ganabhaban while Modi was connected from his office in New Delhi.

Of the pipeline, 126.57 kilometres are in Bangladesh while the remaining 5 kilometres have been installed in India.

The BPC, the state agency under the energy and mineral resources division, has been implementing the project under a 15-year deal with India to annually import 250,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of diesel from the neighbouring country through the cross-border pipeline.