Sri Lanka prime minister Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka

Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived on two-day visit in Dhaka on Friday morning to join ‘Mujib Chirantan’ (Mujib eternal), a programme to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.
Rajapaksa will also give a speech at a programme at National Parade Square in the afternoon.
He will hold a formal meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office (PMO). Mahinda Rajapaksa will also hold a meeting with president Abdul Hamid at the latter’s official residence, Bangabhaban.
The Bangladesh government has organised a 10-day programme, starting from 17 March, to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the Liberation War of the country.
Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was the first world leader to attend the celebrations of the country’s golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He came to Dhaka on Wednesday morning and left the country around 1:00am on Friday after wrapping up his two-day official visit.