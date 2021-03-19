Sri Lanka prime minister Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka

Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived on two-day visit in Dhaka on Friday morning to join ‘Mujib Chirantan’ (Mujib eternal), a programme to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Rajapaksa will also give a speech at a programme at National Parade Square in the afternoon.

He will hold a formal meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office (PMO). Mahinda Rajapaksa will also hold a meeting with president Abdul Hamid at the latter’s official residence, Bangabhaban.