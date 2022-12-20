Nothing to worry about US sanctions: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said there is “no reason to worry” about new US sanctions, and described Bangladesh-US ties as “very good”, reports UNB.

“The US puts sanctions in thousands. These (sanctions) come one way and go another way. There is nothing to worry or panic about,” he told reporters when asked whether the government is concerned about new sanctions from the US.

Momen also said the US puts sanctions when they want to put pressure, and that there are examples of withdrawing those sanctions.