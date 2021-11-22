SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet

“Despite the transport strike, we’ve asked our staff to exempt vehicles carrying SSC and other examinees, patients, foreign-bound passengers and those providing emergency services. But we won’t allow any other vehicle to run on the roads,” he insisted.

During the previous 72-hour strike from 5 November to protest the diesel price hike, microbuses and auto-rickshaws were plying the streets but this time those vehicles went off the roads, inflicting immense sufferings on the commuters.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed at important points in Sylhet city, including Kadamtali, in South Surma to avoid any untoward incident.

The five-point demand placed by the transport workers are: Sylhet Regional Auto-tempo and Auto Rickshaw Driver Workers’ Alliance must complete its triennial election and refund of cash collected as nomination fee as well as suspending the deputy director of Sylhet Regional Labour Department, withdrawal of the case filed against leaders of Sylhet District Bus, Minibus Coach-Microbus Workers Union; an end to the harassment of drivers by traffic and highway police in Sylhet; stopping toll collection from the bridges the toll collection period from which expired and ensuring parking facility for small vehicles.