Surveyor caught to ACC while collecting Tk 100000, demanded Tk 8m bribe

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has detained Mohammad Asadul Islam, a surveyor at the Lalbagh Revenue Circle in Dhaka. The commission confirmed the development in a press release.

According to the ACC, Asadul demanded Tk 8 million (80 lakh) in bribes from an individual in exchange for demarcating a plot of land and completing its mutation.

Following the allegation, the ACC conducted a planned “sting operation” on Tuesday. The commission caught him red-handed while he was collecting a bribe of Tk 100,000.