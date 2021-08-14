Bangladesh

Stay alert about conspirators everywhere: Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has urged all to remain alert about conspirators at home and abroad so that brutal incidents like 15 August can never take place in Bangladesh.

"Conspirators haven't stopped yet," he said, adding that the number of enemies might increase following Bangladesh's economic growth and significant development in other fields.

Momen said all need to get prepared to face the enemies of the country and need to remain alert about negative propaganda against Bangladesh.

The foreign minister was addressing a webinar ahead of the National Mourning Day as the chief guest. Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Teachers Association hosted the event on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Momen said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been able to work successfully due to realistic foreign policy given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said Bangabandhu had always laid emphasis on establishing peace.

The foreign minister encouraged the university teachers to do research on Bangabandhu's leadership, ideology and prime minister Sheikh Hasina's prudent leadership and achievements.

Advertisement

The foreign minister said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is also moving forward taking the people for the development of the country and building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

AK Abdul Momen also mentioned that on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the governments and heads of state of different countries of the world have praised the unimaginable success of Bangladesh.

World leaders praised the Prime Minister for her unique human qualities as well as leadership in tackling climate change and women's empowerment, said the foreign minister.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement