Stay alert about conspirators everywhere: Momen

Momen said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been able to work successfully due to realistic foreign policy given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said Bangabandhu had always laid emphasis on establishing peace.
The foreign minister encouraged the university teachers to do research on Bangabandhu's leadership, ideology and prime minister Sheikh Hasina's prudent leadership and achievements.
The foreign minister said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is also moving forward taking the people for the development of the country and building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.
AK Abdul Momen also mentioned that on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the governments and heads of state of different countries of the world have praised the unimaginable success of Bangladesh.
World leaders praised the Prime Minister for her unique human qualities as well as leadership in tackling climate change and women's empowerment, said the foreign minister.