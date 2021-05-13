Stay cautious against Covid-19 during Eid-ul-Fitr: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the people of the country to remain careful so that the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr do not invite coronavirus cases to spike.

“My request to people, please don’t go to your kith and kin out of emotion (to celebrate Eid), as many don't even have any symptoms (of infections). You never know one beside you is carrying coronavirus. By this (getting close), you’re also falling at the risk of getting infected in addition to putting your close relatives and neighbours at risk,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the nation on the eve of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

State-run Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television simultaneously broadcast the prime minister’s address. Private television channels and radio stations also aired the 16-minute speech.

Sheikh Hasina urged all to keep in mind that the lives of people come first. “If [we] survive all will celebrate Eid next year in a befitting manner.”

Like the previous year, she said, the government has imposed a ban on holding Eid Jamaats at Eidgahs and requested all to perform Eid Jamaat at mosques, maintaining social distancing and health guidelines.