Cyber Security Act: Change in name, not content

There are 60 sections in the draft of the new law. In the DSA there were 62. In the proposed law, the punishment is the same for offences committed repeatedly as is when committed for the first time. In the DSA, sentences are heavier for crimes committed for the second or more times.

The Editors’ Council had demanded amendments to 9 sections (8, 21, 25, 28, 29, 31, 43 and 53) of the DSA, stating that these would seriously damage free media and freedom of expression. In the proposed law, amendments have been made to the sentences and bail provisions in seven of these sections. But the offences haven’t been defined clearly and remain as before. And no changes have been made in two of these sections.

Meanwhile, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had called for two sections of the DSA (21 and 28) to be repealed. These two sections have not been repealed in the draft of the new law, only the sentences and bail clauses have been changed. But changes (basically about sentences and bail) have been brought about in the eight sections (8, 25, 27, 29, 31, 32, 43 and 53) for which the organisation had called for amendments.

Many among the various journalist organisations as well as lawyers and human rights activists, say that while the reductions of sentences and increase of bailable sections is positive, the definitions in the law are the same as before and so is the substance, giving rise to apprehensions of misuse and abuse of the law. Reducing, increasing or changing the sentences will not protect citizens’ rights. The changes being brought about will not serve to tangibly protect fundamental human rights.