Stillbirths increase amid pandemic

An expectant mother Rabeya, 22, having very low oxygen saturation (60-70 per cent), was admitted to a Covid unit under the gynaecology department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on 27 July.

Despite the emergency, there was no vacancy in the hospital’s ICU for the critical patient. While undergoing treatment at a Covid dedicated general ward of DMCH, Rabeya delivered a stillborn child. Unfortunately, the mother too passed away two hours after being admitted to the hospital.

Tamanna Rahman, a consultant at DMCH, told Prothom Alo that a fetus gets less oxygen if the pregnant mother’s oxygen saturation falls. The situation poses life risk both to the mother and the infant. Tamanna observed several stillbirths at the Covid and non-Covid units of the hospital during the pandemic.