Students block Dhaka streets, no initiative yet to address the issue

Students of various educational institutions have been blocking the roads in the capital demanding the half bus fare for several days. However, the concerned authority is not taking any initiative to address this issue.

The students blocked the road in Mohammadpur and Science Lab intersection area on Monday as well, which created heavy traffic in the area resulting in intense sufferings of people.

Police and eye witnesses said the students of Mohammadpur Government College started protesting at the Mohammadpur bus stand around 11.00am. At the beginning, they took to the street and snatched the keys of some buses. Later, the students of Shyamoli Ideal Polytechnic Institute, Mohammadpur Ideal College and Lalmatia Women’s College joined them.